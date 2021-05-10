Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.