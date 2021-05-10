Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $55.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

