Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $184.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

