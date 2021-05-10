NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275,248 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NiSource were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

