Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.
In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
