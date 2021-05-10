Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 230,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $4,127,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

