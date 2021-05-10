Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 370,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,000. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 3.9% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 231,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

EQC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

