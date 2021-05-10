Nkcfo LLC Buys New Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

LH traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,979. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.19 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average is $226.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

