Nkcfo LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $23,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $19,217,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 359,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of TX traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $40.00. 12,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,824. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.