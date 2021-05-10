Nkcfo LLC Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up approximately 1.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,653. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.