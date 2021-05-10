Nkcfo LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.06% of Rocky Brands worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

