Nkcfo LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

