Nkcfo LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $50,657,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $26,052,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE WFG traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,386. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.