nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of LASR opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $4,363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

