NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,492 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrafTech International by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in GrafTech International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

