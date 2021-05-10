NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

