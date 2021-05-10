NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

