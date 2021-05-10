NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 202,032 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 77.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,032 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

The Mosaic stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

