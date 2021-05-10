NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,321 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $156.00 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

