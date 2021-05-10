NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

NN stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 305,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,771. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. NN has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $324.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

