Noah Coin (NOAHP) Price Hits $0.0001

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAHP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Noah Coin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Noah Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noah Coin has a market cap of $10,725.25 and approximately $17,015.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noah Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00068303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00494442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00245013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $686.31 or 0.01217011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.51 or 0.00743911 BTC.

Noah Coin Coin Profile

Noah Coin’s total supply is 216,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,656,984 coins. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noah Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noah Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noah Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noah Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noah Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noah Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.