Nord/LB Reiterates €241.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

