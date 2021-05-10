Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NESRF opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

