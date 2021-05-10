Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $789,186.65 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $789,186.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $119.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after acquiring an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

