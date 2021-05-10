Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino Sells 190 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12.

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Trizzino sold 191 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73.

On Monday, April 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $574,292.10.

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10.

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $176.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.38 and its 200-day moving average is $165.26. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

