Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NVZMY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

