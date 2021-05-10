O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $66,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $18.36 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.