O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.77

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 1214205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

