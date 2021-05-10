Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,246. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $492,450,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

