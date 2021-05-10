OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCINF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ING Group started coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OCI stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.