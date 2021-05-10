Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce $268.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.79 million and the highest is $273.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 1,674,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,975. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

