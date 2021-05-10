ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.440-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of ON opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

