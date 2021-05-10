Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 592,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,698. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $31,112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $10,595,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.