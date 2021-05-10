OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,582,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,023,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 481,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $11,129,000. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

