OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,517 shares of company stock worth $9,505,367.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.