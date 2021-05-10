OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58.
In related news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,517 shares of company stock worth $9,505,367.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.