Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $898.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00068356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00065701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.99 or 0.00319102 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044759 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,335,767 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

