Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and $657,213.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 36.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

