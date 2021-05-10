Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

TRIN opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,717,000.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.