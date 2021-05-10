Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,457,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $102,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

