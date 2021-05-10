Orion Protocol (ORN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.54 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $13.89 or 0.00025139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 13% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $293.32 million and $28.54 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

