OST Market Capitalization Tops $29.24 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market cap of $29.24 million and $3.14 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00084873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.00803099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.75 or 0.09133685 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

