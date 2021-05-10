Oxen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $299,156.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Oxen has a total market cap of $84.50 million and $299,156.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,179.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.78 or 0.07046735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.92 or 0.02524799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00675717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00205175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.31 or 0.00822121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00609715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.38 or 0.00526604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,128,685 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

