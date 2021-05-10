Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of EL opened at $305.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

