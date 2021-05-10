Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,069 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 315.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000.

ICLN stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

