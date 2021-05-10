Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $106.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.