Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $106.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

