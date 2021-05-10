Oxler Private Wealth LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,374.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,944.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.