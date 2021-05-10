PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

