PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
