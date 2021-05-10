Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $16.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.91.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $155.01 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

