Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

