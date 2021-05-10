Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,713 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.56.

PCTY stock opened at $168.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

